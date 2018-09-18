Celebrity soirees for the 2018 Emmys: the best gifting lounges

Before the 70-th annual Emmy Awards gifted gold statues from the Television Academy, celebrities all over town were gathering to award themselves at the pre-Emmy parties and gifting lounges. They are the best places to discover the next big “wow” in products and trends.

The Grand Duchess of Hospitality, Doris Bergman’s Celebrity Style Lounge

Always a popular soiree for the stars is the luncheon party style lounge at the Fig & Olive yummy hotspot eatery on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. It is hosted by Doris Bergman who is known as the Grand Duchess of Hospitality in Hollywood.

Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party, in celebration of the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, welcomed over 100 of Hollywood’s finest. Former Emmy winners, presenters, stylists and industry VIPs attended the event, hosted by Green Horizen and presented by Precious Vodka. It featured an incredible array of fashions, men’s grooming products, the finest in beauty, skin & hair care, stunning jewelry & accessories, luggage, Napa Valley wines, premium luxury coffee, innovative teeth whitening, everything for the pampered baby, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets and much more.

2018 Emmy Nominees Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Lee Garlington (“Broken”),

Miles Tagtmeyer (“Broken”), Melvin Jackson, Jr. (“This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours”), Naomi Grossman (“Control Alt Delete”),Sam Sokolov (Executive Producer “Genius: Picasso”), Sharon Bialy and Sherry Thomas (Casting Directors for “Handmaid’s Tale” & “Barry”) joined Former Emmy Winners Kim Estes (Best Actor “Dicks” 2017), Patrika Darbo (Best Actress “Acting Dead” 2016, Former Emmy Nominees Kelsey Scott and Khandi Alexander, Grammy Winning Bonnie & Anita Pointer (“Pointer Sisters”), Lou Ferrigno (“The Hulk”), Michael Irby (“Mayans M.C.”), Michael Campion (“Fuller House”), Gleb Savchenko (“Dancing With The Stars”), Diego Tinoco (“On My Block”), Dee Wallace, Joely Fisher, Khandi Alexander, Matt Cedeno (“Power”), Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”), Michele Weaver (“Love Is”), and John Brotherton (“Fuller House”), among the parade of attendees treated to the best of the best.

In the spirit of giving back, guests & sponsors made donations benefiting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ — a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with anchor Christine Devine. ‘Wednesday’s Child’ highlights ‘harder to place’ young adults in the LA County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families. The big-hearted Bergman always invites at least 2 foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP.

The kids joined the celebs and were treated to gifts and services were provided by: Green Horizen CBD Products; Precious Vodka; Beauty Kitchen; Lollies & Lace couture baby clothing; Twisted Silver; My Saint, My Hero blessing bracelets; Porto Vino handbags and messenger bags; Sunder Sparkling Beverages; Hint Water; Sue Wong Couture and Fragrance; Nourish Modern Wellness Skin Care; Chef John Sunfungkmee of Emporium Thai; Mobile White; Kam Shield; Buywine.com; Goldinger’s Print Tees; Let’s Cake; Zirconmania; Diamond Veneer; Mind In Sole insole foot massage; Emmy’s Hope Dog Accessories; Rhonda Shear Aah Bras; Rock Your Hair; Zangu Language App; Bitmar Streaming Subscriptions; Filam Luxury Coffee; Junkless Granola Bars; “Shark Tank” Winning BeatBox Portable Party Punch; Planet Beauty; Popsockets phone accessories; The Hollywood Trinity; Popcornopolis and VIP Gift Bags provided by Emmy’s Hope & Kam Shield.

The Harris brothers WOW! Creations VIP event

The Wow! Creations event was presented by twins Mark and Matt Harris, known as “The Kings of Swag.” The very dapper Harris brothers are stars themselves having emerged as fan favorites during their many appearances on A&E’s Storage Wars. They also host a weekly show “The Tastemakers” on LA Talk Radio. And they travel all over the country putting together celebrity lounges filled with the latest consumer products.

Mark and Matt produced an elaborate celebrity suite at the W Hotel in Hollywood showing off what’s new to the trendy crowd that gathered, with stylish supermodel-actress Dustin Quick, former Miss USA Nia Sanchez, and the much-loved vintage “incredible Hulk” Lou Ferrigno, plus many more. They were all there to check out the goodies and learn about the Face Forward charity that provides abused victims with emotional support and reconstructive surgery. Face Forward’s star-studded fundraising gala is Sept. 22, go to www.faceforwardla.org for more details.

Among the stand-outs among the presenting vendors was a fun new party game from Lethal Chicken Games’ chiefs Alex Mackey and Mike Szalajko. It’s called “WTF: What The Film?!” and very clever, sort of like Clue, but they guys said the fun is getting the game players to create a movie plot as they backstab their friends. Hey, just like Hollywood.

Also presenting was Daily Body Restore probiotics growing thanks to their partnership with John Paul DeJoria, the billionaire humanitarian; Takako Power of Beauty; Saborino skincare from BCL; BlondMe haircare; Holistic Naturals by Spring Rayne; Trac-Fit; ACAI Lifestyle haircare collection; Hollywood Eye Magic treatment serum; skin care from Lala Vie; DabaHair International, combating hair loss and a treatment for thicker hair; Dirtnap beard care; NutriVsta coconut water; Beatbox Beverages; and the Tipsy Traveler’s traveling party taverns.

Sensational new artwork was also on display by the modern painter known as “NoSkript.” The artist presented portraits of Mark and Matt to the Harris brothers.

Author Matthew Imes was showcasing his novel “What If? Imagine the Possibilities,” a timely story about a man who explores his past with an AI program that allows him to see what could have happened if he had made different choices in life.

Speaking of life choices, arguably the most wonderful VIP at the Wow event was Justin Morgan, founder of Hillbilly Hustlers, www.hillbillyhustlers.com. The humble and sweet fellow made a choice in 1981 to start his clothing and graphic design company in West Virginia to help the people. Morgan supports the WV folks and military Veterans providing resources like work clothes and tools to get them back in the work force. Plus a portion of Hillbilly Hustlers sales go towards rehab efforts for individuals who slip through the system.

Morgan said, “We believe everyone deserves a second chance and a right to work. I feel past mistakes shouldn’t define you or get you down. If we can’t help someone, we steer them in the right direction. Our vision is to help. Our motto is: Stay humble, stay blessed, grind harder, keep pushing.” Justin Morgan and his Hillbilly Hustlers’ philosophy was a breath of fresh West Virginia air in Hollywood.