Broadway legend BEN VEREEN at Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club Aug. 10 & 11

Ben Vereen is a song and dance man who makes you feel good as you enjoy his musical talents whether on stage, screen or TV. And folks in Hollywood can enjoy him live when Vereen brings his popular cabaret show to the Catalina Jazz Club, August 10 and 11, 2018. The show “Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN” is a rare opportunity to share a wonderful evening with the legendary entertainer for only two unforgettable performances..

Vereen reports that he’ll be enjoying the Hollywood show as much as anyone. “Coming back to where the music begins — coming back to the heartbeat of the city — I cannot wait to be at the Catalina Jazz Club. I truly cannot wait,” Vereen enthuses and adds, “To be on the same stage where all the jazz legends of our time have played is an honor. Thank you Catalina for having me back home!”

Being on a stage surrounded by the comfort of an appreciative audience is home for Vereen. He says, “The theater is my training ground. It teaches discipline, dedication and appreciation of hard work. These values have become the foundation of my life.”

The Cooper Company and Catalina Jazz Club are presenting “Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN,” showcasing one of North America’s greatest entertainers performing his popular stage show. The limited engagement plays two performances only on Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11 at 8:30 pm at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Tickets are available at www.TicketWeb.com or phone 323.466.2210.

Few entertainers today are as accomplished or as versatile as Ben Vereen. His legendary performances transcend time and have been woven into the fabric of this country’s artistic legacy. His first love and passion is and always will be the stage. On Broadway, Ben Vereen starred in Pippin, Wicked, Fosse, I’m Not Rappaport, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Grind, Jelly’s Last Jam and A Christmas Carol. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for “Best Actor in a Musical.”

Also a force in film and television, Vereen’s most recent credits include: the Amazon TV series Sneaky Pete, which was co-created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston and completed its second season earlier this year; 20th Century Fox’s Making History and The Rocky Horror Picture Show; as well as Time Out of Mind where he starred alongside Richard Gere. Other film credits include: Sweet Charity, All That Jazz, Funny Lady (Golden Globe nomination), Why Do Fools Fall In Love, amongst many others. On television, his memorable character Chicken George created a veritable cultural tidal wave in the landmark television series Roots.

Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN is an evening filled with song, dance, stories, and humor that takes you on a journey through Broadway with some of the greats of our time including Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. The show features hit songs such as ‘Magic to Do’ from Pippin, ‘Defying Gravity’ and ‘For Good’ from Wicked and ‘Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries.’ The show won the prestigious Cabaret Award after playing New York’s 54 Below in the spring of 2015. He returned to 54 Below in January of 2016 and November 2016 to sold-out audiences and rave reviews.

Ben is now in the Theatre and Dance Hall of Fame and is considered one of our nation’s most popular motivational speakers. Last year he joined American for the Arts, the largest arts organization in the country advocating for the advancement of the arts and art education.

Steppin’ Out with BEN VEREEN plays at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, Friday, August 10 at 8:30 pm and on Saturday, August 11 at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available online at TicketWeb.com (search Ben Vereen) or by phone at 323.466.2210. All tickets are $35.00. Note: Dinner or a two-drink minimum per person is required in addition to the ticket purchase. Seating is first-come, first-served; and the doors open at 7:00 pm for dinner. For general information, please call Catalina Jazz Club at 323.466.2210 or visit www.CatalinaJazzClub.com and for more information about the legendary Ben Vereen visit www.benvereen.info.