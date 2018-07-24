Gotham star David Mazouz on fastrack with Season 5 Villains, but goes slow with “Brake It Down” PSA

Mazouz is happy to be the face of “Brake It Down,” the anti-speeding campaign from Chevrolet and the largest not-for-profit exclusively for young people and social change www.DoSomething.org.

Mazouz asks: How well do you know your best friend? What’s their favorite snack on a road trip? What musician are they most likely to play in the vehicle? And what if answering these questions could keep your best friend safe on the road?

That’s the case with “Brake It Down,” and thousands of young people can take quiz about their friends’ on-the-road habits. Based on their answers, quiz-takers will receive customized tips to share with friends to keep them safe.

“Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for young people in the US. No surprise, research shows that warnings from parents and scare tactics from ads are not enough,” says Aria Finger, CEO and Chief Old Person of DoSomething.org. “Know what works? Peer-to-peer intervention! That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Chevrolet on ‘Brake It Down.’ This campaign engages young people to be part of the solution instead of talking down to them.”

By texting BRAKE to 38383, young people can take the quiz and “Brake It Down” for their friends between June 15 and September 15. By sharing anti-speeding tactics with friends, they’ll keep friends safe *and* enter to win a $5,000 scholarship from DoSomething and Chevrolet. Talk about a win-win!