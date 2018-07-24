Gotham star David Mazouz on fastrack with Season 5 Villains, but goes slow with “Brake It Down” PSA

Brake It Down with David Mazouz

It doesn’t matter if you’re destine to drive the Batmobile, Gotham star David Mazouz (aka the young Dark Knight Bruce Wayne) has done a PSA that he says should be on every driver’s radar. The 17-year-old actor has become the face of “Brake It Down,” the anti-speeding campaign from Chevrolet and DoSomething.org.

Mazouz is best known for playing young Bruce Wayne on FOX’s DC Comics drama Gotham​. He is starting production on ten episodes of Gotham Season 5 Villains but took time out to encourage young people to take a quiz about their friends’ on-the-road habits in the hysterical (but important!) PSA. Based on their answers, quiz-takers will receive customized tips to share with friends and keep them safe as a driver, passenger, or pedestrian.

“‘Brake It Down’ is an awesome campaign, and filming the PSA was so much fun,” Mazouz reports. “This is such a cool, easy way to keep friends safe on the road. I’m so excited for the campaign to launch, and I’m definitely sharing the quiz with my friends.”

Mazouz is happy to be the face of “Brake It Down,” the anti-speeding campaign from Chevrolet and the largest not-for-profit exclusively for young people and social change www.DoSomething.org.

Mazouz asks: How well do you know your best friend? What’s their favorite snack on a road trip? What musician are they most likely to play in the vehicle? And what if answering these questions could keep your best friend safe on the road?

That’s the case with “Brake It Down,” and thousands of young people can take quiz about their friends’ on-the-road habits. Based on their answers, quiz-takers will receive customized tips to share with friends to keep them safe.

“Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for young people in the US. No surprise, research shows that warnings from parents and scare tactics from ads are not enough,” says Aria Finger, CEO and Chief Old Person of DoSomething.org. “Know what works? Peer-to-peer intervention! That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with Chevrolet on ‘Brake It Down.’ This campaign engages young people to be part of the solution instead of talking down to them.”

By texting BRAKE to 38383, young people can take the quiz and “Brake It Down” for their friends between June 15 and September 15. By sharing anti-speeding tactics with friends, they’ll keep friends safe *and* enter to win a $5,000 scholarship from DoSomething and Chevrolet. Talk about a win-win!

