John Wayne’s spirit at Angels and Cowboys event honoring “School of Greatness” Lewis Howes

The “Angels and Cowboys” Odyssey Ball would have made John Wayne very proud with honoree self-help guru and podcast superstar Lewis Howes, host Kate Flannery, and all the work done in the Duke’s name at the John Wayne Cancer Institute.

The setting for the event looked like a scene from a John Wayne movie. A western ranch nestled in the Malibu hills was the gathering place for a lot of good folks who care about others. That’s what made this year’s John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary’s 33rd annual Odyssey Ball a rip-roaring success on June 9, 2018 at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu.

Some were wearing cowboy hats, and others were enjoying saloon games and dancing to the great boot-scootin’ country music from the Morgan Leigh Band. The rustic outdoor venue was perfect for the “Angels and Cowboys” themed gala emceed by sassy Kate Flannery, known for her role on the acclaimed NBC workplace sitcom The Office. She brought humor and heart to the event, and when it was announced how much was being raised for cancer research (about a half a million dollars), Kate quipped, “Oh, that’s usually my bar bill.”

Flannery thanked everyone for coming “with a big heart” to the awards presentation which honored former professional athlete turned entrepreneur, self-help guru, and New York Times best selling author, Lewis Howes. He received the prestigious Generation of Hope Humanitarian Award from Anita Swift, John Wayne’s granddaughter and the current president of the Auxiliary. Howes told Swift, “I have a couple of things in common with your grandfather. We’re both six-foot-four, and we both played football.”

Howes also impressed with his skills as a motivational speaker when he talked about inspiring people in all walks of life to rise above obstacles and strive for greatness. That’s what Lewis does on his uber-popular podcast “The School of Greatness.” Having conquered his own challenges, Howes has gone on to become and entrepreneur and philanthropist. He also noted that while he is able to encourage his listeners to transcend the emotional and figurative “cancers” in their life and mind, “the groundbreaking work of the doctors and researchers at the John Wayne Cancer Institute gives hope to those suffering with a real cancer diagnosis.”

The Trailblazer Award was given to honor the John Wayne Cancer Institute Auxiliary’s past presidents who are the philanthropic women who have led the charge in raising more than $20 million dollars for cancer research, care and education programs. As the band played “Wing Beneath My Wings,” the ladies honored for their impressive accomplishments were Hollace Brown, Diane Feldman, Ilene Eisenberg, Andrea Kopald, Ila Krane, Ina Lewis, Shirley Lipstone, Sue Newman Hochberg, Roberta Novick, Donna Rosen, Lois Rosen, Ruth Weil and Anita Swift. Also honored in memoriam were Jackie Banchik and Sandy Cohen. Current Auxiliary chair Martha Harper and Shirley Lipstone organized the wonderful “Angels and Cowboys” event.

Dr. Anton Bilchik said everyone with the John Wayne Cancer Institute is part of an extended family. He explained, “This comes from the vision and leadership of the Wayne family represented tonight by sons Ethan Wayne and Michael Wayne, and the grandkids and great-grandkids who are here. Three decades ago all this started as a tribute to their patriarch. He would be proud to see the joy and caring that has been done at the Institute on his behalf.”

The amazing Ruth Weil, an Auxiliary past president, was on hand and Dr. Bilchik noted that she spends so much time in our clinic, she has her own white lab coat and has been named an honorary fellow.” Others in attendance included Celeste Thorson (How I Met Your Mother), Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), Hayley Gripp (Killer Kids), Adrian Dev (Westworld). Scott Mauro Entertainment produced the 33rd Annual Odyssey Ball benefiting the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.