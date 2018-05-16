Golfing with George Lopez, fun on the links, helping a cause and hook ups with gifts

The 11th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic was held May 7th at the prestigious golf club in Toluca Lake, just a short putt from Lopez’ home. The star-studded sold-out tournament was both a fun-raiser and fund-raiser benefiting The George Lopez Foundation. Of course, George’s famous friends came out in force.

Among the notables ready to swing were Alfonso Ribeiro (the best golfer on the course), Joe Mantegna (the Criminal Minds star who loves a great day on the course), Tommy Chong (also happy to enjoy a day of golf in the sunshine), and Tim Allen (happy to get his series Last Man Standing picked up by Fox TV after ABC giving it the boot over a year ago).

Also on hand skilled duffer Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Yasiel Puig (LA Dodger), Andy Garcia, Samuel L. Jackson, Eddie Van Halen, Luke Wilson, Don Cheadle, David Arquette, Cedric The Entertainer, Andy Buckley (Lady Bird), Bailey Chase (Silver Lake), Dean Geyer (Glee), Dennis Haysbert, Jillian Murray (Code Black), Oscar De La Hoya, Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), Joe Regalbuto (Murphy Brown), Billy Dawson (Country Singer), Esai Morales, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bruce McGill (The Best of Enemies), Bryan Kellen (Comedian), Chris Spencer (Real Husbands of Hollywood), D.L. Hughley, and Joe Pesci.

Participating celebrities were thrilled to see Doris Bergman’s Second Annual Gratitude Lounge there to support the cause. The luxury lounge was co-sponsored by Precious Vodka and Melanated Rich Beauty, and Bergman, known as Hollywood’s Grand Duchess of Hospitality, featured an incredible array of lovely gifts including limited edition timepieces, fashion-forward travel accessories, exquisite jewelry collections, men’s wear, urban wear, chic chapeaus, the finest in skin & body care, premium Tequila, cannabis topical & edible products, luxury eyewear, the latest in electronics, fabulous scented candles, gourmet cannabis cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets, and more.

Gifts and services were provided by: Vuliwear Sunglasses; Tequila Exotico, Porto Vino; Backyard Mary; Precious Vodka; Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna; Bend Beauty Skincare; Milena’s Boutique; Lit Up Beverages; Melanated Rich Beauty; Powers Real Estate; Twisted Silver; NutriVista; Curtis & Co. Timepieces; Triple 7; Youthglow Skincare; Calivolve THC Infused Dark Belgian Chocolate Truffles; Universal Mobile Apps; Downey’s Desserts; Chef Matt The Premium Cannabis Chef; Hint Water; Perrywinkles Edibles; Learn With Manny; Dainty Box Jewelry; Wonkyware; Kamshield Web Cover; Simply Gum; Sara Happ Lip Gloss; and Dog Product Assortment provided by emmyshope.com.

VIP Gift Bags were provided by Tequila Exotico, enjoyed by Debbe Dunning, Richard Karn, Byron Scott (Former LA Laker), Emilio Rivera (On My Block), Frank Buckley (KTLA), Dr. Jason Diamond (Reality Personality), John Brotherton (Fuller House), John Pyper-Ferguson (Burning Kentucky), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), Ken Corday (Prod & Composer Days of Our Lives), Kevin Rahm (Lethal Weapon), Kyle Lowder (Ladies of The Lake), Jonathan Antin (Reality Personality), Lizzy Small (Actress/Recording Artist), Mark Rolston (Gang Land), Mauricio Umansky (Reality Personality), Michael Bearden (Music Producer), Norman Nixon (Former NBA Player), Pat Monahan (Train Lead Singer), Patrika Darbo (Emmy Winner), Paula Trickey (Actress), Roland Martin (TV Host), Steven Michael Quezada (Flexx), Travis Strickland (Baltaire Exec-Chef), William Wilson (NASCAR Driver), Yancey Arias (Canal Street), Vinnie Jones (Deception), Gary Valentine (Kevin Can Wait), Phillip Palmer (KABC), Michael Bearden (Music Prod), Kelly Sheehan (PGA), and Cheech Marin (Naya:Legend of the Golden Dolphin), also among the cadre of celebs who were treated to the best of the best.

The mission of The George Lopez Foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation. Go to georgelopezfoundation.org.