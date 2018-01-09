ZAGG: A Great Name for A Screen Protector, Just What the Doctor Ordered

It is likely that one of the most aggravating circumstances in our increasingly digital age is scratching the screen on your latest digital device. It is likely that you were one of the many on Santa’s list for a new mobile phone of tablet. Run, don’t walk to your favorite retailer (online or otherwise) and get ye a ZAGG screen protector.

I have tried a few brands in my day, and I like ZAGG screen protectors for several reasons. They have a straightforward installation guide, providing all the necessary items for a clean, accurate, bubble-free application. ZAGG also provides an impressive warranty strategy. Depending on which product you purchase, ZAGG offers one year, two year and limited lifetime warranties. The latter shows confidence in design and manufacture, and is available across all of ZAGG’s InvisbleShield line of screen protection solutions.

InvisibleShield is the #1 selling impact and scratch resistant product, having sold over 165 million units globally. It is the company’s flagship. ZAGG asserts that “InvisibleShield’s technology is designed to absorb and distribute the shock of an impact, keeping your screen intact and giving you the freedom to live fearlessly.” I like to think I am more circumspect than my teenage daughters when it comes to care of my mobile phone, but even I have been known to drop mine. Everyone has done so, and everyone quickly picks up the fallen mobile phone with trepidation. Now when I do so, I have far less of that sinking feeling.

The InvisibleShield scratch resistant screen protector uses military-grade components, so coins and other edgier items in my pocket are no longer enemies. Oils, smudges and fingerprints are easily cleaned, leaving a screen that is nicer to look at and easier to read.

ZAGG stays current on each new mobile phone model released, so you can be assured of a crisp, tight fit. Even the new curved screen models have their ZAGG counterparts. ZAGG also provides protection for tablets and most smartwatches. “We are excited to unveil the latest innovation in curved glass screen protection,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG. “Glass Curve Elite not only offers unparalleled impact protection, but does away with common pain points associated with protecting curved screens such as lifted edges, touch sensitivity, and halo effects.”

You don’t have any excuse for a scratched screen; save yourself the heartache and protect it now.