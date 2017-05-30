June 2017 Celebrity & Fundraising events upcoming in LA

ET Events June 2017

JUNE 3 – THE LADYLIKE FOUNDATION’s 2017 Annual Women of Excellence Awards Gala will honor Tina Knowles-Lawson, Adrienne Houghton, Linda Johnson Rice, and Manuela Testolini. Loni Love will be among the presenters.

Holly Robinson-Peete will emcee the luncheon event which will feature a special performance by Chloe x Halle in the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The afternoon will feature a stellar fashion show with celebrity offspring: Chance Combs (daughter of Sean P Diddy Combs and Sarah Chapman), Zola Muphy (daughter of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy), Gigi Johnson and Elisa Johnson (granddaughters of Magic Johnson), Bella Harris (daughter of Jimmy Jam Harris), Camille Leonard (daughter of Sugar Ray and Bernadette Leonard), Asia Fuqua (daughter of Antoine and Lelah Fuqua), Kapri Garnett (daughter of Kevin Garnett), and Jazelle Pierce (daughter of Paul Pierce).

The LadyLike Foundation’s annual gala is expected to raise a half million dollars for the faith-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, empower and inspire young girls living in underprivileged communities around the Greater Los Angeles area. Funds raised at the luncheon enable LadyLike Foundation to provide six scholarships to college bound young ladies from the inner city of Los Angeles. For more information about the fundraiser for the LadyLike Foundation go to www.theladylike.com.

JUNE 3—The 16th annual CHRYSALIS BUTTERFLY BALL will bring together the community to raise funds and awareness for a proven solution that helps homeless and low-income individuals overcome barriers to employment. Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber, along with many celebrities support this worthwhile fundraiser to be held at a private estate in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday, June 3. Each year, the Butterfly Ball honors remarkable men and women within the film, television and music industries for their creative excellence and philanthropic endeavors. The talented Honorees receiving this year’s Spirit of Chrysalis Award include Common (Actor, Musician, Activist, Producer), Peter Cramer (President of Production, Universal Pictures), Rosetta Getty (Designer and CEO), and Balthazar Getty (Actor, DJ, Producer, Artist). Chrysalis client Raymond Davis will be honored with the evening’s John Dillon Award. This year’s noteworthy presenters will include Oscar winners Halle Berry and Patricia Arquette, plus actress Zendaya.

More than 700 guests are set to gather for an unforgettable evening that begins with a cocktail reception hosted by Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, followed by a sit-down dinner and awards ceremony. Additionally, there will be a special musical performance by Common and a special live auction hosted by Chef Curtis Stone and his wife Lindsay Price. The event’s Philanthropic Partner is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation.

“At Chrysalis, we believe that a steady job is a key step in a person’s transition out of poverty and onto a pathway to self-sufficiency, and that every one of our clients has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their past,” said Chrysalis president and CEO Mark Loranger. “Butterfly Ball provides us a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the success of those clients, while also recognizing those in our community who are committed to helping us change lives.” For more information, go to www.changelives.org/butterfly.

#

JUNE 11—THE 9TH ANNUAL EMPATHY ROCKS Children Mending Hearts Fundraiser will honor actor-producer Wilmer Valderrama and Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard. They will receive philanthropic honors for their commitment to empowering communities and changing lives at Children Mending Hearts’ (CMH) 9th Annual Empathy Rocks fundraiser on June 11 in Bel Air, California. Rosanna Arquette, Holland Roden, Misha Collins, Pamela Adlon, Perry Reeves, Victoria Smurfit, Maria Bello, and Steven Weber are also scheduled to attend.

Founded by filmmakers Lysa and Grant Heslov, CMH provides educational art programs to children facing economic hardship to inspire empathy and global-mindedness, something truly needed to offset the growing “bullying” culture.

“Children Mending Hearts is recognizing Rowan and Wilmer for using their voices and talent to create and guide an important conversation on empathy, inclusion and equality,” said CMH Founder Lysa Heslov. “Rowan will receive the Youth Humanitarian Award for empowering young people to be catalysts for change, and Wilmer will receive the Heal the World Award for his longstanding efforts to unify communities and inspire action. They are role models to young people everywhere and an inspiration to our organization and the thousands of at-risk children that we serve.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit CMH’s educational arts program which provides creative opportunities to economically disadvantaged children to help inspire empathy, compassion and social change. The benefit is generously sponsored by Vintage Grocers, Modern Luxury Angeleno, Michael Stars, Mini Maven.

#

JUNE 17—GET HEISTY is a dance event for kids happening in Downtown LA to open a vault of opportunities for children around the world. This benefit event supports four Southern California foundations and nonprofit organizations that make a profound difference for children and youth. Tickets are $20 and 100% of ticket proceeds will benefit these four foundations: Save the Children, Operation Gift A Smile, and the Anything is Possible Foundation. Get Heisty is set for Saturday, June 17th from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Reserve in DTLA, 650 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles.

#

JUNE 19—“The Power of TV: A Conversation with Norman Lear and One Day at a Time,” is presented by The Television Academy Foundation and Netflix, on Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood. The legendary producer, Lear joins the new cast of his reimagined hit series On Day at a Time for a lively “then & now” discussion about the power of television. All proceeds will benefit the Television Academy Foundation’s Internship and College Television Awards programs.

The prolific four-time Emmy-winner, Norman Lear produced such TV classics as All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude, among other groundbreaking series. The pro-social themes in his shows with a focus on the groundbreaking revival of one of his most popular shows, Netflix’s One Day At A Time will get the spotlight. Joining in the discussion will be Netflix’s One Day at A Time co-creators and executive producers Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce and stars Justina Machado; Emmy®, Oscar®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winner Rita Moreno; Todd Grinnell; Isabella Gomez; Marcel Ruiz; and Stephen Tobolowsky.

One Day at a Time is a 2017 Netflix Original Series based on the 1975–84 Norman Lear program of the same name. In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation. Admission is $15; to purchase tickets, visit EVENTBRITE.

#