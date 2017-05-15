George Lopez Golf Classic’s 10th anniversary

At the start of his annual celebrity golf tournament, funnyman George Lopez beamed, “It’s a great day for the 10th anniversary of the George Lopez Golf Classic. I’m so proud of the past ten years, and I’m healthy and excited about what we’ll accomplish during the next ten.” The fun day on the links, May 1, 2017, in Toluca Lake just a nine iron from George’s home, benefitted the George Lopez Foundation.

From the beginning, grateful kidney recipient George has been earnest about his Foundation’s mission—to create positive change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation. “We also support a summer camp for our Kidney Kids who’ve had transplants and those with kidney disease who can make friends with other kids going through the same stuff. We’re proud that funds raised from the golf classic will help send over 250 children with kidney disease to camp for a week they’ll never forget,” George said with serious pride.

Supporting the sold out event, a steady stream of celebrities, including golf legend Lee Trevino, arrived ready to play “Two Man Modified Best Ball” of five-somes with full handicap. The wonderful turnout of golfers and guests included Joe Mantegna, Andy Garcia, Anthony Anderson, Bailey Chase, Aimee Garcia, Cedric The Entertainer, Chef Travis Strickland, Chris Spencer, Constance Marie, Dr. Jason Diamond, Eddie Van Halen, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Small, Jerry Cantrell, Debbe Dunning, Frank Buckley, Joe Regalbuto, Johnathan Fernandez, John Brotherton, Jonathan Antin, Jonathan Banks, Jonny Lang, Ken Corday, Kyle Lowder, Mark Rolston, Maurico Umansky, Mossimo Giannulli, Norman Nixon, Pat Monahan, Patrika Darbo, Phillip Palmer, Richard Karn, Richard Schiff, Roland Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Steven Michael Quezada, Kelsey Scott, Sugar Ray Leonard, Eva La Rue, the always entertaining Jeffrey Osborne, from the Lopez sitcom Anthony ‘Citric’ Campos, also Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, and many others who also shared good times at the 10th anniversary celebration held afterwards.

There was a pre-game celebration the night before at the Baltaire Restaurant sponsored by Stacey & Larry Kohl. The golf tournament raised over $700,000 and was sponsored by Michael G. Wilson of Healthcare Highways & Century of Healthcare, and BMW of Monrovia.

Lopez was grateful for the support of Hollywood’s Grand Duchess of Hospitality, the darling Doris Bergman for putting together the “Gratitude Lounge” on site. It featured a variety of luxury gifting for the celebrity golfers and generous VIPs. The lounge was co-sponsored by OM Audio, LLC and BuyWine.com. Bergman showcased the exclusive 2017 Harley Davidson Road King from Harley Davidson of Glendale, and offered an incredible array of goodies including Petzi Treat Cam; My Saint My Hero blessing bracelets; Twisted Silver smile necklaces; Perrywinkles Edibles; In Spirit Hemp Creme; Mere Relief; FaceCamp Anti-Aging Kit; Sneakerwarz; Signature Innovation shirts; Milena’s Boutique candles; Spa Girl Vodka; Curtis & Co. timepieces; Olympia USA luggage, and more incredible gifts were given out as “DJ Who Is Mister Anderson” entertained in the lounge.

In addition to his Foundation and golfing, George Lopez also keeps busy with his career. He’s into his second season of his sitcom Lopez airing Wednesdays on TV Land. The show is semi-autobiographical with many characters based on the people in his life. A multi-talented entertainer, Lopez also goes on the road with his comedy concerts and will be performing at the Playboy Jazz Festival June 10 and 11 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Another great fellow at the Lopez Classic was Joe Mantegna enjoying the day of golf. “I do love to play but I don’t get the chance as much as I’d like. I just wish I were better at it, then I could go on the Senior Tour,” Mantegna joked. Joe’s not only starring on the longtime hit series Criminal Minds on CBS, he’s been directing several episodes. Plus Mantegna has PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert to co-host with Laurence Fishburne on Sunday, May 28. Mantegna said, “It’s the most important thing I do every year honoring our men and women in uniform. I always look forward to that.”

