New Festival in Jamaica Looks Glorious

With the glorious proliferation of festivals around the world, it is increasingly rare when a festival announcement pops through the radar.

Such is the case this morning.

The Tmrw.Tday Culture Fest announced the lineup/schedule for their debut gathering, and it looks marvelous.

Irie!

Taking place on a pristine beach in Negril, Jamaica this May 17-23, Tmrw.Tday’s house and reggae heavy lineup includes a Crew Love House Music Showcase featuring Wolf + Lamb, Nick Monaco and David Marston. Also going down will be a Reggae Revival Concert headlined by Protoje & The Indiggnation Live at a secret location in the paradisiacal Negril.

As is the case with such destination festivals, daily activities offered at the fest include yoga, fitness classes, wellness workshops, a 7-Mile Organic Food Festival, plus an incredible Farm To Table & Experiential Dinner Series.

The organizers have a compelling mission statement:

Encompassing music, wellness, gastronomy, and adventure, Tmrw.Tday presents an impressive, fully immersive schedule designed for self-discovery, and encouraging above all things a chance to find inner peace and purpose. Creating a mindful and loving community built on values that challenge the current political, economic and environmental state across the globe, attendees will encounter an oasis of unique daily offerings designed to help achieve a more conscious lifestyle. A better TMRW starts TDAY.

Ticket prices are reasonable ($280 for seven days, $199 for four days).

An eye candy video can be seen here.