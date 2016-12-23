The Grinch celebrates Christmas at Universal Studios Hollywood

Just when you thought Christmas couldn’t get any better, Universal Studios Hollywood rings in the 2016 holiday season with something so delightful—even the Grinch is celebrating.

At the Universal tour center “Grinchmas” is being celebrated along with merry mischievous Minions, and a special brew for Harry Potter fans—delicious hot Butterbeer. Adding to the fun, Universal CityWalk has decked the halls with free concerts and special appearances by Santa.

Universal Studios Hollywood (USH) is called “The Entertainment Capital of L.A.,” and it is certainly ultra-entertaining at this most wonderful time of the year. USH and Universal CityWalk have so many cool holiday activities and treats for families and friends to enjoy.

A grinchy-green “Grinchmas” has returned to USH with a Who-lebration fit for The Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a roster of Who-ville Whos. Holiday whimsy also permeates throughout “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and the adjoining “Super Silly Fun Land” as a crew of very merry mischievous Minions spread Christmas cheer to visitors.

For Universal’s “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™,” yummy hot Butterbeer™ complements the menu at Three Broomsticks™ and Hog’s Head pub along with the usual scrumptious fare. Like its traditional and frozen counterparts, hot Butterbeer is reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread that’s been perfectly fine-tuned as a Hogsmeade holiday treat.

Universal Plaza, the elaborate grand piazza at the heart of the theme park, serves as the backdrop for the “Grinchmas” event where the towering 60-foot-tall whimsical “Grinchmas” tree twists and spirals or an ideal photo opp for guests. “Grinchmas” runs daily from December 16 through January 1, 2017.

And there’s entertainment as part of the Whoville event with Martha May Who-vier and the Who Dolls taking center stage by the “Grinchmas” tree. The Who-gals performer energetic musical sets. And the Who-liday Singers – a hip boy-band ensemble – perform nightly a cappella concerts featuring a mix of Christmas favorites and pop rock.

The spirited “Grinchmas” event is also capturing guests’ imagination with a variety of inspiring activities designed to create long lasting memories involving the Who-ville Post Office, the Trim up the Tree Lot, and Story Time with Cindy-Lou Who. Cindy-Lou Who and her Who friends gather guests of all ages – tall and small – for an engaging storytelling show of “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The spirit of “Grinchmas” also comes to life aboard the world-famous behind-the-scenes Studio Tour with engaging performances by unforgettable Who-ville Whos re-enacting popular scenes and songs from the family favorite at the original film sets from the blockbuster film, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood are included in the price of theme park admission. And the Theme Park’s new California Neighbor Pass is a great bargain for the New Year.

The spirit of the season continues with a wintertime transformation of Universal CityWalk, now through Sunday, January 1, 2017. A spectacular 40-foot tall Christmas tree glistens with 200,000 LED icicles choreographed to the lights and sounds of the season in the “5 Towers” plaza. Santa Claus makes nightly appearances for photo opportunities at “5 Towers.”

The iconic, dancing water fountain situated at the heart of CityWalk also makes a splash this holiday season. And free concert performances at “5 Towers” and an eclectic ensemble of talented street performers continue to make CityWalk the ultimate L.A. holiday destination. Admission to Universal CityWalk is free.

