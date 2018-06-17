What Has Phish Been Up To? Some More Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, New Dates and the Disney Concert Hall For Starters

Phish are like sharks, they need to move…standing still is not an alternative.

For 21 years, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream have worked with Phish, jamming on delicious ice cream. The original flavor, naturally was called Phish Food. They have now collaborated on a new blend, called It’s Ice…Cream: caramel malt ice cream with almond toffee pieces, fudge fish & caramel swirl. Feel good when you indulge, as a portion of the proceeds from the flavor go to The Waterwheel Foundation , the band’s non-profit organization that supports causes such as clean water, land conservation, urban gardening, and more.



And if you want to go wild, go for the $248 gift pack

1 pint It’s Ice…Cream

1 limited edition poster by artist Jim Pollock

1 pint container in custom display case

1 patch

1 enamel pin set

1 Ben & Jerry’s special stash milk jug

1 Ben & Jerry’s spoon

1 USB drive containing songs from Phish’s March 18, 1997 concert to launch Phish Food In tandem, Phish have announced a fall tour, hot on he heels of their pending summer tour. In mid October the band kicks off with a double-header at Albany, NY’s Times Union Center and then concludes with a four-night Halloween run – beginning October 31 – at Las Vegas, NV’s MGM Grand Garden Arena. The tour also includes three-night stands at Hampton, VA’s Hampton Coliseum (October 19-21) and Chicago, IL’s Allstate Arena (October 26-28) as well as two nights at Nashville, TN’s Ascend Amphitheater (October 23-24). A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Tuesday, May 29 at 9am ET. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 1 and continuing through Saturday, June 2. Phish is gearing up to launch their summer tour on July 17, with many dates sold out. Back in my old stomping ground, Phish is curating their eagerly awaited 11th festival, Curveball. Slated for August 17-19 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY, Curveball will see Phish offering a series of unique live performances, alongside an array of activities, attractions and art installations. Located amidst the rolling hills of Central New York’s Finger Lakes region, the festival site offers an abundance of campsites just a short drive from numerous Northeastern cities. And if all that weren’t;t enough, Trey Anastasio has announced his return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a solo performance on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Over the past three decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim in rock, classical, and theatrical circles. As a founding member of Phish , he is known for uncompromising musicianship and spectacular live performances. Phish released their 15th studio album, Big Boat, in October 2016 and finished the year with another sold-out four-night run at Madison Square Garden. Anastasio also tours regularly with the Trey Anastasio Band, which also released a new studio album, Paper Wheels, in October 2015.

He has received GRAMMY nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. Anastasio has collaborated with such artists as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King and The Roots, and – as part of the trio Oysterhead – Les Claypool (Primus) and Stewart Copeland (The Police). He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody, which received a Tony nomination for "Best Original Score" in 2013 after opening at the La Jolla Playhouse. In the summer of 2015, Anastasio joined the surviving four members of the Grateful Dead for five stadium shows, which celebrated the band's 50th anniversary and served as the band's farewell concerts.

If you are a fan, this is probably old news to you. If not, here is your chance to get up to date.