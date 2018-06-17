The World’s Most Instagrammed Pool is in Bali – Let’s Party With Fergie

On September 1 the bubbly Fergie will be appearing at Rapture, an amazing gathering at The Mulia Resort in Bali. She will be joined by polymath Mark Ronson, noted globally as a producer, DJ, singer and songwriter. Also recently announced to appear is Liam (One Direction) Payne.

The resort features uninterrupted views of Nusa Dua Bay, and offers world travelers expansive suites and oceanfront pools. Repeat visitors testify that this luxurious suite-only hotel in Bali truly exceeds expectations for style, comfort, and service.

At the inaugural RAPTURE gathering Fergie will be presenting her Grammy-award winning and chart-topping Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie. What more do I know? I am told “Expect a slow burn with cult-followed DJ’s, top-tier entertainment, extravagant decor, opulent dancers and elevated food and cocktails.” Additional talent may be announced.

Attendees will have exclusive access to the oceanfront Oasis Pool and the Aqua Pool or lounge at the private cabanas for the ultimate beachfront experience. The Lounge, an exclusive dining room, invites guests of The Mulia to indulge in cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for afternoon tea daily. I am also advised “The finest luxury suite experience in Bali is completed with the unrivalled hospitality of a personal on call butler on hand to take care of your every need.”

Tickets are available at this link.