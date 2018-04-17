Humphrey’s By The Bay – Another Sterling Schedule of Concerts

One of the best outdoor venues in Southern California announced its lineup of concerts. Humphrey’s By The Bay is known for its delightful setting on the San Diego Bay, its intimate size and its great sightlines. With shows just getting underway with acts not constricted by the Coachella radius clause, music fans can expect another season of great shows.

Here are some highlights.

April 19: alt-J – The band takes its name for a move on the keyboard. After scoring radio play with their hit “Breezeblocks” the band has expanded its fan base. In between late night appearance at Coachella, the band will play the more comfortable setting of Humphrey’s.

June 4: Stephen Stills and Judy Collins – One of the pivotal architects of the post Beach Boys California sound, Stills will be joined by the muse of his most famous song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” Her supple voice will provide a nice counterbalance to his gravelly voice.

June 15: Eric Burdon & The Animals and Edgar Winter Band – When thinking about the original British Invasion, there are only a few artists still on the scene. Burdon is still plying the boards, delivering a satisfying combination of classic rock. “Spill the Wine” will be heard, as will “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” which won’t apply to the venue!

July 17: Chris Isaak – A stalwart at Humphrey’s, Isaak will again deliver a spirited set of sterling musicianship and unmatched between song patter. He likes bantering about the folks in the boats nearby, and has admitted at least once he’d like to be down there with them. He has a wonderful songbook, and is a consistently satisfying performer. Not to be missed.

August 27: YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman – On their 50th Anniversary Tour with two key members from the band’s golden age (Anderson and Wakeman), fans can expect a solid night of musicianship. Rabin will provide the anchor for when Yes moved back to garnering airplay and added new ranks of fans.

September 11: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band – vying with Isaak for best between song patter, this lean Texan has forged a successful path blending a sound that draws from Tex-Mex, country and folk. His trenchant lyrics and unique vocal delivery never fail to satisfy.

September 28: A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowl Alumni – If you missed this show recently in San Diego, here is the chance to find out why everyone was talking about it. With musicians connected to Bowie, and anchored by Mike Garson (who has played more gigs with Bowie than anyone), you will get a renewed appreciation of Bowie, across his myriad personas and styles.

TICKETS AND FULL HUMPHREY’S SCHEDULE AVAILABLE HERE.