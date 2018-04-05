KAABOO Expands From Del Mar And Cayman Islands To Texas In Unprecedented Partnership

The folks behind the successful KAABOO festival announced today a groundbreaking deal with the owners of the Dallas Cowboys. The collaboration with the Jerry Jones Family will bring the KAABOO experience to the legendary AT&T Stadium for a three day festival May 3-5, 2019. The music lineup will be announced before the end of 2018, but anyone familiar with prior KAABOO festivals knows that the Dallas event in 13 months will comprise the producer’s unique blend of music, art, comedy and culinary offerings.

I spoke with Jason Felts, Chief Brand + Marketing Officer at KAABOO. Jason provided some intriguing background, having grown up in the Dallas area. “The Dallas Metroplex area is grossly underserved when it comes to festivals. Compare what Austin has done with South by Southwest and Austin City Limits. I had no festival experience growing up in Dallas.”

Jason and his team knew the Dallas market is diverse, and is thirsting for the type of live entertainment and VIP experience for which KAABOO has become known.

It is rare that we could find an opportunity to host a world class experience in a world class venue.”

After identifying the market, the KAABOO team needed to engage with the right partner. The strategy was to find a partner with a like-minded philosophy, to elevate the experience for the Dallas Metroplex and the world. “We needed a venue as special as the KAABOO experience,” explained Jason. “This is the perfect convergence of sports and music, leveraging the energy and astounding infrastructure of AT&T Stadium.”

With the previously announced destination event in the Grand Cayman islands in February 2109, it is evident that KAABOO is an international lifestyle brand, and far from a single weekend festival.

KAABOO Texas represents the first time a multi-day music and lifestyle event has ever partnered with an NFL ownership group. The Dallas Cowboys is considered the highest valued sports franchise in the world. KAABOO Texas will represent both brands’ shared energy, creativity and willingness to elevate traditional concepts. The Cowboys organization has been on the cutting edge of creating more engaging experiences, providing new and unconventional ways to connect with fans, making the KAABOO brand an ideal partnership.

“We are always looking for innovative partnerships that allow us to provide our market and a diverse demographic with a unique opportunity to engage with us. KAABOO Texas is a chance for people from all over the world, football fan or not, to experience AT&T Stadium through an incredible live entertainment event,” said Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys.

The venue has a seating capacity of 100,000. I asked Jason how the physical layouts would compare, as between San Diego and Texas. “It will be emblematic of the KAABOO experience, but everything in Texas is bigger.”

AT&T Stadium has previously played host to Super Bowl XLV (February 2011), the NCAA Final Four in men’s basketball (April 2014), the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game (January 2015), Academy of Country Music Awards (April 2015), WrestleMania (April 2016) and several notable events.

www.kaabootexas.com