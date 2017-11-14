KEF Continues to Push the Audiophile Boundaries of Excellence

KEF has long been one of the sterling brands in high fidelity audio. The British firm has continued to innovate in the speaker category, most recently with their vaunted line of Kent Foundry speakers.
I was interested in checking out their new Wireless Space One headphones with Bluetooth and Active Noise Cancelling. With sterling input from Porsche Design, the headphones are as beautiful as they are functional.
My Space One Wireless headphones arrived at the right time – just before my trip to Jamaica. They are elegantly packaged, with an awareness of the critical out-of-box experience. Laying out the accessories, I discovered a charging cable, two dual headphone jacks, and a very nice travel case.
I thought I’d try the headphones hard wired first. Cueing up some Black Uhuru, I plugged one end into my laptop headphone jack and the other into the headphones. Not bad sound but troubling in that the left speaker was louder than the right. Ugh.
I retraced my steps, tinkering with the connections. Headphone jack to computer felt fine. Headphone jack to headphone felt a bit loose. My bad – I pushed on the plug more firmly then whoooooaaa. Full contact mon! The range of sound enthralled my ears like I had just stepped inside a live show.
