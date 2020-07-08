Thermapen Mark 4 – Step Up Your Grilling Strategy

Father’s Day was the unofficial start of grilling season, but for most folks, especially in Southern California, grilling season starts January 1st and ends in late December.

One of the prime Father’s Day gifts for me this year was the Thermapen Mark 4.

For decades I had been a ‘poke and slice’ grilling guru, much to the chagrin of my wife. She has always preferred the intact, perfectly grilled meat as seen at the fine restaurants. Me? I wanted to be sure the chicken was cooked enough and the fish not too much.

So, for many weeks I have been enjoying the results of my Father’s Day gift. Same for my wife, even though she hasn’t used the Thermapen.

I have stepped up my grilling game by eschewing the poke and slice strategy. Instead, the Thermapen delivers a quick and accurate temperature reading, ensuring a better result.

The impressive, solid ergonomic design features an auto rotating display, auto off with intelligent sleep and wake modes, intelligent backlight, a massive 3,000 hour battery life (via easy to find AAA batteries!), three second read times, temperatures measurable anywhere between -58.0 to 572.0°F with accuracy to +/- 0.7°F.

The manufacturer says it is also waterproof “to IP66/67 standard” in case I win the lottery and will be grilling off the back of my catamaran.

I like the Thermapen Mark 4, and so does my wife.