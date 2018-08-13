BevCon Los Angeles 2018 – The Gathering of the Movers and Shakers in the Spirits Sector

Judging by the fascinating topics at the upcoming BevCon gathering in Los Angeles, attendees will be shaken not stirred by the stimulating topics to be covered. Folks will gather from around the globe for two and a half days, with seminars across an impressive range of topics. Here are a few to stir the imagination:

• Hip Hop’s Influence On The World Of Wine & Spirits

• Fostering A Local Wine Culture

• Gin Methodology: Single Vs. Multi-Shot

• Malt Momentum: The Modern World Of Single Malt Whisk(E)Y

• Trouble In The Vineyard: Climate Change And Winemaking

These are among several dozen sessions on the agenda. Entering its third year, BevCon® began in 2016 as the passion project of Angel Postell. She realized the need to gather folks in one place to share and learn. The rapidly evolving spirits industry has welcomed the event.

Inkwood Research predicts the alcoholic spirits market is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 3.36% over the next decade. Several factors identified as affecting the market are:

Rapid urbanization and high disposable income

Emergence of E-commerce

Growing demand for premium vodka and whisky

Wines continue to expand in the market, and BevCon has several sessions related to the evolving wine global market. The gathering has been gaining momentum since inception, as evidenced by the top flight list of attendees.

Impressively, BevCon® not only gives back to its attendees through highly cultivated programming but the event donates any profits from the event to beverage-related causes through Postell’s 501(c)4 organization—Home Team Angels. Funding may provide financial scholarships for those aspiring to grow their business or career, or even assist those facing hardships due to natural disasters or other unforeseen adversities.