Can a T-Shirt Be Worth $110?

I have written about the growing trend toward value and quality. More consumers are open to paying higher prices for inherent quality.

Archibald first looked into the eyeglass market, and carved out a supply chain to deliver high quality spectacles without the premium pricing. Archibald began to discover that consumers agreed with their philosophy: the best need not be the preserve of the few.

The company began to explore beyond eyeglasses, and moved into footwear. The discerning consumer followed.

Now Archibald has collaborated with Richard James, the Savile Row tailor, to create the The Savile Row Tee. Acclaimed as the best t-shirt in the world, it is handcrafted and stitched in England from the best fine-ribbed Japanese organic cotton jersey. It is being sold by Archibald for $110, which is estimated about a third of what some luxury brands are charging for t-shirts approaching the same quality.

The shirt is indeed incredibly comfortable. The soft hand is light, and the fit is perfect. I wear it occasionally under a crisp cotton Oxford shirt, but most often alone. The folks at Archibald explained that Japanese organic cotton is world renowned for its long lasting properties, and the cotton that goes into every shirt is milled at a facility in Osaka founded in 1924. The family-owned factory in Leicester where the Savile Row Tee is hand-stitched is known only to a select few quintessentially British brands, of which Richard James is one.

I was able to ask Archibald’s founder and CEO Rohan Dhir a couple questions:

How did you and Richard James get connected on this idea?

Sean Dixon of Richard James is a mentor to Archibald, primarily because there’s a lot of commonality between the two brands. Richard James was a disruptor 26 years ago challenging the exclusivity of Savile Row, and has stayed true to the spirit with which the brand was founded. The relationship actually grew closer through the tech behind our brand. At Archibald, we put significant investment into creating our own tech, realising there was no solution on the market that allowed us to operate in the way that we wanted to – so we built one.

The tech we built was actually a lot more powerful than we had initially anticipated, and we realised we were on to something that was bigger than just our brand.

This led to Sumosoft, our proprietary e-commerce framework, which now operates Richard James’s e-commerce. We realised that together we could solve a problem luxury brands face, particularly those that have a strong footing in craftsmanship. We see the Savile Row Tee as the encapsulation of how powerful good tech and high end craftsmanship can be when put together, and consider it to be the start of a broader collaboration on a line of essentials.

Whom do you perceive to be designers you would be displacing?

A quick run through Mr Porter highlights what brands like Tom Ford, Brioni, Vivism, Paul Smith, Thom Browne, etc charge for shirts that don’t hold a candle to what we have done with the Savile Row Tee. Traditional retail economics for designer brands feature a staggering 10x mark-up. However, a t-shirt is a basic item with minimal design research and development so these big labels are simply inflating prices with brand names, very rarely with the quality to justify the price tag. We saw an opportunity to do something different and align together to solve a real problem in the sector.

Dhir and his team continue to close the gap between the best and what others have been charging for that standard.