No Oscar kerfuffle at Hollywood soiree hosted by Grand Duchess of Hospitality

Leave it to Hollywood’s Grand Duchess of Hospitality, the darling Doris Bergman for putting La La Land’s Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul in the spotlight before the Oscars were handed out. The “City of Stars” composers were among the stars, VIPs, trendsetters, and media at Bergman’s Style Lounge and Party for awards season. And, unlike this year’s Oscars, her gathering was a kerfuffle-free zone.

The rendezvous place was the Hollywood hotspot Fig & Olive, a yummy restaurant which features gourmet cuisine from the French and Italian Riviera. That made for an elegant event at which Bergman was “anointed” by Bruce Dern in a “that’s sooo Hollywood” moment reported on by Italia Vogue. “She’s got game,” said the two-time Oscar-nominated actor Bruce Dern, about Doris Bergman and her flair for creating a sensational soirée.

Among the many highlights from the event was seeing designer Sue Wong showcasing her vintage Hollywood evening gowns for attendees going to night-time Oscar events. And internationally-known beauty product guru, Dr. Nicholas Perricone was giving an anti-aging master class to all who wanted to know his youthful beauty secrets. Dr. Perricone happily gifted his exclusive skincare products to guests of all ages. It has been noted that his celebrity clientele includes Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Uma Thurman.

The cadre of celebrities who came to enjoy the event included producers David Greathouose and David Permut, very proud of their Hacksaw Ridge Best Picture nominee; and actress Saniyya Sidney from Fences and Hidden Figures nominated films. They were joined by Allen Maldanado (Black-ish), Dale Goldboldo (People vs. O.J.), Grammy nominee Renee Olstead, Frank Stallone (Stayin’Alive), Matt Walsh (Veep), Emmy-winner Patrika Darbo (Acting Dead), Dancing With Stars beauties Karina Smirnoff and Edyta Sliwinska, Sam Trammell (True Blood), Steven Bauer (Ray Donovan), Lauren Makk (FABLife), Skincare Guru Dr. Nicholas Perricone, Michael Campion (Fuller House), Tony Denison (Major Crimes), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story), and Hollywood icon and ET‘s mom Dee Wallace, among those who were treated to the best of the best.

Bubbly Mary Murphy, choreographer and judge for So You Think You Can Dance, did her trademark happy-scream when she talked with the folks from BUYWINE.com, the presenting host that offered premiere Napa wines at the invitation-only event.

Other sponsors included an incredible array of fashion for him and her including couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos and suits, the finest in beauty, skin and hair care, stunning jewelry collections, gorgeous accessories, fashion-forward handbags, cutting-edge electronics, lifestyle elegance, gourmet cuisine, unique spirits, delectable sweets, and so much more.

Gifts and services were provided by: Buywine.com, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Vida Emanuel European Day Spa, Isdinceutics, True Love Skin Care, The Footmate System by Gordon Brush, Rejuvenation in Motion Mobile Med-Spa, Timmy Woods Handbags, Twisted Silver, My Saint-My Hero, Sassy Locks Custom Baby Clothing, The Coffee Chef, Samiah Hinton Designs, FIBRUM Virtual Reality, Sue Wong Couture Gowns & Fragrance, Single Dress, Kaya Di Koko, Single Underwear For Men, Rekorderlig Cider, Handmade Hearts By Hillel, Hint Water, Art Lewin Bespoke Suits & Tuxedos, Spa Girl Vodka, M & R Photo Gallery, Pura d’or Organic Hair Care, Spongelle, Zozo Bean Bakery, Zenful Water, and Dr. Perricone Gift Boxes (containing Cold Plasma, Cold Plasma Eye, Cold Plasma Sun-D, The Essential Multivitamin, Super Greens and H2 Elemental Energy). VIP Gift Bags were also provided by Dr. Perricone, and everyone went home a winner.